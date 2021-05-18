NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators believe a fire at a home on Brick Church Pike early Monday morning was intentionally set.

Metro Police are now searching for a person of interest following the fire that began while two residents were inside.

The two residents were taken to the hospital after they jumped from a second story window to escape the flames.

Fire investigators say the two individuals have identified 22-year-old Justin Webb as a person of interest after they said Webb was inside the home when the fire started but ran away before fire crews got to the home.

Now investigators are looking to speak to him about the fire.

If you know where Webb is, contact the Arson Tipline at 1-800-762-3017.