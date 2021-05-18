NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators believe a fire at a home on Brick Church Pike early Monday morning was intentionally set.
Metro Police are now searching for a person of interest following the fire that began while two residents were inside.
The two residents were taken to the hospital after they jumped from a second story window to escape the flames.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after jumping out of a 2nd story window because of a fire inside their home on Monday…
Fire investigators say the two individuals have identified 22-year-old Justin Webb as a person of interest after they said Webb was inside the home when the fire started but ran away before fire crews got to the home.
Now investigators are looking to speak to him about the fire.
If you know where Webb is, contact the Arson Tipline at 1-800-762-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.