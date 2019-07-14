MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate a fire at a home on Chamberlain Drive Sunday evening.
According to Battalion Chief Tim Swann, the call initially came in as a house fire with flames and smoke showing and someone possibly trapped in the home.
Six units arrived and searched the home thoroughly but never found anyone in the residence.
Crews learned the occupants were not home at the time of the fire.
The fire appears to have started in a back bedroom.
That back bedroom received the most damage, but fire officials said there was smoke and heat damage throughout the home.
