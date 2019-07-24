The restaurant credited with turning Nashvillians on to Thai food closes at the end of this Month.
Belmont University purchased the land where the The International Market stood on Belmont Boulevard for more than 40 years.
The Building will be gone, but the food will still be close.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there today.
" Hello, I'm just gonna have some Veggie Dumplings Please..."
Theron Spiegel graduated from Belmont and lived in the area for 10 years.
Much of his bachelor life was spent here.
" This was basically 2nd kitchen, for that time didn't cook a lot for self ate here 3-4 times a week, love veggie dumplings and sesame curry...
The International Market really opened Nashvillians eyes to South East Asia and Thai Food, when it opened in 1975. Everything here was different, just a few were willing to even try it.
" Our son went to Belmont, and he told us all about getting Pepper Steak and rice for 1.50 so we decided to try it out and we've been coming here ever since."
Patty Myint opened this restaurant with her husband 44 years ago, she passed away last year.
Her son has taken over...and has plans for the future, in his mind this is not Teriyaki and Tears.
" Although it's sad, I want to celebrate it's been a great 40 plus year, not sad for me, nostalgic yes sure."
Sadness maybe because of the memories, but the food its not going anywhere they'll open a new updated restaurant right across Belmont Boulevard.
