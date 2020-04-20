Dr. David Aronoff, is the Director of the infectious diseases at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He understands the importance of opening businesses back up again, but, he is also concerned we don't take a step back in the fight against COVID19.
Lower Broadway is quiet, it normally draws thousands of folks to the bars and honky tonks. Wiith COVID19 still spreading, it's areas's like the honky tonk district, that concerns Dr. Aronoff.
"Maybe businesses that are office space, or stores where it's easier to cotroll customers in a space, maybe more likely to open before brs or music venues, where those venues can be more difficult to control," said Aronoff.
Dr. Aronoff suggests that opening up the economy should be done in a measured approach.
"Do this perhaps in phases, where we can see, as we loosen restrictions on social distancing, are we seeing any evidence of surges of patients coming and needing health care," said Aronoff.
Dr Aronoff say, the phased in approach, allows the economy to come back, while protecting public health.
