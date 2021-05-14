The 17-count indictment against Tarek Mentouri shows thirteen women came to detectives with accounts of being sexually assaulted, raped and harassed by the former massage therapist.
But our News4 Investigation has found eighteen women making claims that Mentouri sexually touched them or himself during massages or job interviews.
In the last month, a nineteenth woman contacted News4 Investigates making the same claims, but we have yet to corroborate her claims.
When asked about the differences in numbers, a spokesman for the district attorney said their investigation is still ongoing.
The indictments state that the thirteen women, identified only by their initials, endured unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual penetration and alarming communication at Mentouri’s hands.
Mentouri was arrested yesterday at his home on Glade Street in North Nashville where one of his massage businesses was located.
An 11-month investigation by News4 Investigates uncovered women began filing complaints with police and the state back in 2018 but Mentouri’s license wasn’t stripped until last summer, after our investigations began to air.
After his license was stripped, News4 Investigates also found him continuing to book massage appointments.
Mentouri remains in the Davidson County jail on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.