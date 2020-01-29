US dollar bank notes

Close up to US dollar bank notes as for business and financial background concept rich.

 IronHeart

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro schools employees that get into trouble, legally, still have the support of taxpayers.

They are under investigation, sometimes under criminal scrutiny, and yet on administrative leave, they're still receiving pay. From your tax dollars.

One case we found had an employee sitting out for six months, while still being paid.

Tonight on News4 at 6, Jeremy Finley digs into the data, and finds out how much you are paying MNPS employees in "stay away pay" while under suspension.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.