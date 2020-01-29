NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro schools employees that get into trouble, legally, still have the support of taxpayers.
They are under investigation, sometimes under criminal scrutiny, and yet on administrative leave, they're still receiving pay. From your tax dollars.
One case we found had an employee sitting out for six months, while still being paid.
Tonight on News4 at 6, Jeremy Finley digs into the data, and finds out how much you are paying MNPS employees in "stay away pay" while under suspension.
