NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For more than 30 years, radio station 'Lightning 100' has been far more than just a radio station.
They say their mission has always been, "Much more than the music."
Well, because of the pandemic, this iconic radio station is in danger of going off the air.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is helping the cause and informing the community on how we all can help 'save their airwaves.'
To learn more about Lightning 100 and how to donate, click here.
