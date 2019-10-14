9 Degrees and a whole lot of ice has arrived at Opryland for their Big Winter Event.
36 men from China are putting their skills to create an Ice Sculpture themed around the Classic Move the Christmas Story.
News 4's Terry Bulger spent some time their today
" Go ahead you can Double Dog Dare me, but I'm not risking my tongue and licking anything out here.
In single digit temperatures inside Opryland, the Ice won't melt, as it starts to take shape.
Artist Zhang Xuhong from Northeast China says it's feel like a beach trip to him....normally 30 below in his hometown....he told us thru an interpreter how he's happy to be here.
( Chinese 2-3 seconds )
" The temperature is his maybe warmer than the temperature in his hometown.
" So they make the sculpture to enrich their lives."
The plan here is to enrich yours too, Ice Sculptures from experienced one of kind Carvers from around the world...the finished product with a Leg Like Lamp on display in November thru Christmas at Opryland.
" Yes he's been working for Ice Carvers for more than 20 years, when he was a Boy his Major was Ice Carving...."
An Ice Carving Major who loves what he does, and an interpreter a little to understand, unless she talks about what's coming.
" Yah it's beautiful..."
Terry Bulger News 4.
