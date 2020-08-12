I-40 eastbound is blocked near the Charlotte Pike exit by a jack-knifed tractor trailer. There are no injuries from the accident. The interstate currently has all lanes blocked due to a tow truck attempting to straighten out the truck.
I-40 east bound blocked by jack-knifed tractor trailer
