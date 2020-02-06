Growth isn't always a good thing for some people who live in Nashville.
The struggling artist or musician can't pay their home mortgage, let alone buy the studio time it takes to make a record.
But there are people in town that are trying to help.
The program Creatives Day is one of them.
Lauren McClinton's fantastic singing sound would be stifled if not for the Non-Profit Creatives Day.
It's a mix of professional volunteers who care to make it easier for performers who just need a hand.The struggling artist
Lauren said, " It's not easy, the singing part is easy, but the business part the entrepreneur ship to keep the train going is not easy."
That means housing, studio time, promotion, all the hard part, even when Nashville's Growth is good, that's just not enough.
Brian Sexton created Creatives Day to help.
" We need to have a balance, that should come with growth, you need affordable housing traffic options, those are two key things the artist community doesn't have access to."
That lack of access can keep people from moving here, hurting the Music City Economic machine. And that is not a good thing.
" If you look at a fair share of our market, our artists are leaving they are re-locating they're moving further and further away.
The Hutton Hotel in Nashville saw the need and went above and beyond, offering 2 of their Professional recording studios for free, designed by Dierks Bentley, and Ryan Tedder of One Republic.
" The Hutton Hotel is at the forefront of this, they're showing everyone this is how you give back to your artist community if you have the resources."
All of i now reducing the stress, for people who just want to sing
Terry Bulger News 4.
