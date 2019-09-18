The Bird is the Word these days in Tennessee....Hummingbird.
Those Fast Flappers are on their yearly journey south, and always plan a stop to refuel around Nashville for the long trip.
If you don't have these incredible birds on your porch, YOU CAN, and Terry Bulger tells you how.
<< nat humming bird>>
" Many of our H-Birds are going as far as Chile, as far south as South America...."
: Some of them are flying across the Gulf of Mexico."
Heather Gallagher sees them every year on the backporch at Warner Park Nature Center.
She says you can too at your house.
" Well yeah get one of those Beautiful Hummingbird feeders fill it with sugar water 4 to 1 water to sugar just mix that up inside of the feeder and hang it up."
Then stand back and wait.
" If you're having problems with the birds coming to your feeder, put another feeder up about 5 feet away and I guarantee you will have hummingbirds on your back porch.
Likely many, all fighting for that sugar water.
" Absolutely it is all about food, water shelter and air and these birds are fighting over that habitat."
<< nat snd hum>>
The sound comes from what looks like fast flapping wings.
"They're not exactly flapping, they're moving in a figure- 8 at 70 times a second."
A sugar inspired workout...no fat hummers to be found making that sound.
" It never gets old"
" They are amazing"
Terry Bulger News 4
