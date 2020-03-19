NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As the coronavirus sweeps the nation, and the world, more and more people are exercising social distancing, but still want to help the local small business owner.
During these times, people aren't going out, and the small businesses in our communities are suffering. So many have lost business or had to let employees go, because the business just isn't there.
Order takeout or delivery. Instead of packing into the lines at Costco or your closest grocery store so you can load up the freezer, hop online to check out the menus of your nearby eateries.
Recently our Big Joe Dubin has been spotlighting a few businesses local to the area he lives in, and time and again we're hearing that customers are welcome,
Pick up the phone, log into an app like Postmates or DoorDash, or submit an order online & help out your neighbors.
Other ways to help:
- Buy gift cards: Even if you're not picking up anything else at the moment, that supports your neighbors now, shows your faith in their future, and gives you something you can use later when life returns to normal.
- Shop their websites - shopping local online is becoming more and more readily available. Some retailers are even offering pick up service - you stop by and they'll deliver your purchase to your vehicle.
- Using cards instead of cash: Although businesses are paying fees for those transactions, it isn't a bad idea to use a card instead. The germs that attach to cash are nasty, and have passed through so many hands before your wallet, you just never know.
- If you aren't feeling well, by all means, stay home. Even if you're just sniffling, don't risk it. You won't know you've contracted the coronavirus until you exhibit every symptom. It seems like common sense, but consider using a delivery service and have your purchases left outside your door.
- Say Thank You. When you're at the grocery store near you, or at the gas station, or getting your grab-and-go food from one of these local eateries, say thank you. These folks are your neighbors. The person at the cash register has placed themselves face to face with the public, working extra time to keep their store clean, keep the shelves stocked, and make sure you can grab that four pack of T.P. - thank them for being there.
A little gratitude and goodwill goes a long way.
