Want to hear News4's latest news and weather briefings on your Alexa device? Here are the instructions to set it up.
1. Open up the Alexa app.
2. Click on the menu in the upper left-hand corner.
3. Click on "Skill & Games."
4. Click on the search icon.
5. Search for "WSMV."
6. Click on "Enable To Use."
7. You're all set!
Here are the instructions in video form!
