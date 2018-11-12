Here are some ways to help the victims of the California wildfires
- Monetary donations can be made to the American Red Cross or donate $10 by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.
- The United Way of Northern California is taking donations online for its NorCal Fire Relief Fund and via text by sending the message BUTTEFIRE to 91999.
