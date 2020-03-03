NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) --
If you were affected by this morning's tornadoes and need a safe place to go, here is a list of open Red Cross shelters:
Nashville – Centennial Sports Plex, 222 25th. Ave N -NO LONGER ACCEPTING DONATIONS
Here’s where you can go to donate water, food or new towels:
Nashville – East High School, 110 Gallatin Ave.
Mt. Juliet – Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Ln.
Lebanon – Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland St.
Cookeville – First Baptist, 18 South Walnut Ave.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has started the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims.
To donate by check, make it out to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and note the Fund name in the memo line.
Mail your donation to:
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
P.O. Box 440225
Nashville, TN 37244
The Martha O’Bryan Center will be open with limited services today. The organization’s food bank will be open until 2:00 p.m. today for anyone who needs access to food items. The Martha O’Bryan Center bus will run, as scheduled, to Wal-mart to provide neighborhood residents transportation to purchase groceries and necessary items.
The Nashville Election Commission has moved the polling location for area residents to the Cleveland Community Center, located at 610 Vernon Winfrey Avenue. Martha O’Bryan Center will be providing a shuttle service for neighborhood residents to and from the Cleveland Park.
Hands On Nashville has a registration page for those interested in disaster relief. You can register on their website here.
The Nashville Predators will open Bridgestone Arena at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning to serve pizza for anyone impacted by last night’s storms.
