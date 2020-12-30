NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department fell under scrutiny Wednesday after releasing a report that reveals the Nashville bomber's girlfriend told them he was making bombs in his RV back in August 2019.

Metro Police address warnings on bombing suspect The Metro Police Chief addressed warnings on bombing suspect at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon after a former girlfriend told an attorney about him making bombs in 2019.

"Maybe we could have followed up more," MNPD Police Chief John Drake said a press conference Wednesday. "Hindsight is 2020."

News4 followed up with Warner's neighbor in light of the possibility that Warner was making bombs next door for 16 months.

"The RV was pretty much right where that van is," Steve Schmoldt said, pointing to Warner's fenced in backyard. "The more I think about it the more uneasy I get." He maintains that he never saw or heard Warner do anything out of the ordinary.

Police said they followed up on the bomb tip for at least a week but didn't have enough evidence for a search warrant.

"They knocked, and knocked, and knocked, but never made contact with Anthony Warner," Drake explained.

"Could they have gotten a warrant? I think it would've been a stretch," Nashville Attorney Worrick Robinson said. "For the police to not violate Mr. Warner or anyone else's fourth amendment right, they've got to have something more substantial than a statement from a girlfriend."