Tis the Time for New Year's Resolutions, and if you haven't made one yet, it's not too late
News 4's Terry Bulger has found a different way of doing this.
How about if we just committed to One Word----a one word Resolution, like Learn, or Nap.
My one word is a perfect way to kick off this story......BEGIN!
Nashville's Alece Ronzino started a website 11 years ago. One word 365, it was a huge risk, but that wasn't her word.
Thousands have joined with thousands of one word resolutions.
" Simplicity...oc: even things like discipline..."
Through the year the website tracks, remembers and reminds how you're doing.
One word seemed like a sure way to commit and follow-through.
" Yah it's how I found it affirming and it steers me in the right direction i need to know when i'm not sure,"
It can work for everyone, so I tried it out in our Newsroom.....roaming with a microphone.
" Cmon folks I just need one word...",
All of this a revolution in resolutions.
Try it yourself at home, and like my word all you have to is BEGIN
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.