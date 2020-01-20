Housing complex goes without water for almost 2 days Forrest Sanders Forrest Sanders Reporter Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Jan 20, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Water service has been restored at a Metro public housing complex after almost two days without. About 40 homes were left without water after an underground leak.Forrest Sanders has the story on News4 Tonight. See the full story on News4 Tonight. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Complex Housing Public Housing Story News4 Tonight Building Industry Leak Forrest Sanders Reporter Forrest Sanders is an award-winning reporter, videographer and editor at News4. Follow this search Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Top 4 Headlines Former Montgomery deputy killed in line of duty in Hawaii Former Montgomery deputy killed in line of duty in Hawaii Son charged with shooting mom at Mount Juliet apartment complex Son charged with shooting mom at Mount Juliet apartment complex 4WARN Forecast: Coldest air of the year 4WARN Forecast: Coldest air of the year Where to get food deals during Nashville Restaurant Week Where to get food deals during Nashville Restaurant Week Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCouple arrested after police find baby dead, kids with bugs crawling out of their earsHuman trafficking sting in Maury County nets nearly a dozen menBig sinkhole concerns Clarksville driversTeenager takes photo with rainbow shirt and cake; school expels her for 'lifestyle violations'Amtrak wants to connect Nashville to Atlanta'Titan Up' rap song hopes to fire up fansGlencliff church builds micro-homes to help Nashville's homelessAllegiant Airlines announces new nonstop flights from BNA to 9 US citiesConservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in a commercialCheatham County searching for runaway 16-year-old girl Videos
