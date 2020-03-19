Westin Hotel Nashville File Photo

The Westin Hotel Nashville

 File

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The coronavirus pandemic has sent the hotel industry into a free fall.

Now, the multi-billion dollar industry is doing everything it can to stay afloat in Nashville.

“It’s very painful. We’re trying to provide our team with resources,” Leesa Leclaire, General Manager of the Hilton Nashville Airport hotel.

Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor explains what hotels are doing to keep from sinking and how they could potentially bounce back from all of this.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.