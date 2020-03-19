NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The coronavirus pandemic has sent the hotel industry into a free fall.
Now, the multi-billion dollar industry is doing everything it can to stay afloat in Nashville.
“It’s very painful. We’re trying to provide our team with resources,” Leesa Leclaire, General Manager of the Hilton Nashville Airport hotel.
Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor explains what hotels are doing to keep from sinking and how they could potentially bounce back from all of this.
