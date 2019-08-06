Hot temperatures can cause injuries for dog’s paws.
News4 spoke to Veterinarian Erin Manuel. She works at Parker’s Paws Animal Hospital. Manuel told us their paws could get injured because of the heat.
This could be because of excessive running and hot pavement. Her advice is to continuously check to make sure they’re okay.
“Just check their pads when you come back inside, Manuel said. “Make sure they're not ulcerated, they're not licking them a lot, because sometimes it takes a little bit of time, like a few hours, to notice that hey they were hurt there.”
We found out there are a few products you can buy to help with these injuries.
Many pet stores sell balm to put on pet’s paws before and after they go outside. They also sell booties to place on each paw if your pet is on pavement frequently.
Manuel said you should always bring your dog into their vet office if they have badly damaged their paw pads.
“We usually have to put them on some pain medication, antibiotics, depending on what it looks like,” Manuel said. “And then also bandaging them until their healed.”
