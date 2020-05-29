Robert "Stump" Jenkins

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Georgia after police in Murfreesboro found a body in a wooded area on Friday, May 15.

Police say Robert "Stump" Jenkins, 40, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Gino Harris, whose body was found in a wooded area in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive.  

Murfreesboro Police requested help from the Moultrie Police Department in Moultrie, Georgia, who eventually arrested Jenkins on Wednesday. 

Jenkins is being held at the Colquitt County Georgia Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee. 

