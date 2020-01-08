Potential big changes coming to home businesses. Home recording studios have been a part of Nashville for decades, but folks in the music business say, the music is being muted by a law, enacted in the late nineties, that limits them. Many others say the metro ordinance is downright restrictive that it's squeezing them out of business.
Kevin White is an audio engineer at SAE Institute on Music Row, a school for budding audio designers,, who will give records that perfect sound. Folks with home studio's say, the Metro ordinance, limits the business of music for them.
"So right now, let's say your grand mother is teaching piano lessons in her home, she's breaking the law," said White.
Here's where the ordinance gets really restrictive for home studio's
"Home studio's that aren't serving clients on site, there's no problem, the problem is, once you bring clients into your home, it's breaking the law, you may come to the point, where you actively have to bring in a five piece choir, or bring in musicians for this or that," said White.
council member Dave Rosenberg says, he has a lot of support in council, to a proposal, that would loosen restrictions, to the number of people allowed at a home studio, a proposal Kevin White says, is badly needed.
"If we really do value our identification as music city, you have to have common sense legislation," said White
White is hosting an event this weekend called ' Save Music City, a home studio expo, at the SAE Institute, to share the spotlight on what the current laws are, and how to change them.
