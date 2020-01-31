We know dietary choices do have an effect upon how we feel, but did you know that it can make quite a difference for patients fighting cancer?
Today on 4 Your Community, Chris goes shopping with a Holistic Nutritionist, to see what foods she suggests for feeling better through diet.
Not just cancer patients benefit from her recommendations either, all of us can try these foods to help fight off an infection, reduce inflammation, and feel more energetic.
Don't miss today's 4 Your Community, on News4 at 4.
