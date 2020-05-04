Hold Mail service extended until May 30

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Postal Service is helping residents with their mail, if they have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hold Mail is a service that allows customers' mail and packages to held safely at their local Post Office until May 30. On that date or before it, customers can pick up the mail or have it delivered to a new location.
"In these unprecedented times, the Postal Service understands that some customers may need their mail held beyond May 30, 2020. Therefore, the Postal Service will institute a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, 2020, during which customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer," U.S. Postal Service Tennessee District said in a statement on Monday.
On June 15, the U.S. Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy which will hold mail for 30 days. To learn more about Hold Mail, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).
Customers in areas that are reopening, they are encouraged to call their local Post Office and restart their regular delivery.
