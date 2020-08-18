NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hermitage Hotel honored the 100thanniversary of women gaining the right to vote by unveiling its National Historic Landmark plaque.
A dedication of the Woman Suffrage Monument was held Tuesday at Centennial Park.
The hotel played a key role in the suffrage movement, hosting the headquarters for the Nashville effort.
The hotel said it’s honored to unveil the plaque on the anniversary of the amendment ratification. The hotel received the honor last month from President Donald Trump.
“It’s exciting. I can only imagine how exciting it must have been in 1920 when those women up in the Capitol just up there heard that we did get the right to vote by just one vote,” said Yvonne Wood, President, Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument Board. “I mean they had to be ecstatic. They had to be so excited.”
