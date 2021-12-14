NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Jimmy Hiller, CEO and Founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling and Electrical, received his sixth “Most Admired CEO’s and Their Companies” award from the Nashville Business Journal.
The award recognizes leaders who continually inspire those around them, operate with integrity and professionalism, and exemplify how companies should be managed.
“It is such a wonderful honor to be recognized again this year”, Jimmy Hiller said in a statement. “It is especially meaningful”, he continued, “To be included among such an inspiring group of Nashville’s CEOs. Our team inspires me to be the best I can be each and every day. Without them, recognition like this would not be possible and we would not be where we are today.”
Hiller and other honorees were presented with their awards via live announcement during a private dinner reception at the Grand Hyatt Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Hiller’s family members the executive team, his peers, and other guests celebrated with him.
“Few leaders can inspire teams like Jimmy Hiller,” Philip Mize, the company’s Chief Financial Officer said. “His work ethic, commitment to serving our community with the highest level of integrity, and ability to motivate others to achieve the best versions of themselves is unmatched.”
This peer-awarded honor follows Hiller’s prior five recognitions in the 100-500 Nashville-area employee, the private business category in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2015.
The Hiller company was launched in the 1990s with just a single tuck and $500. Today, it includes more than 500 trucks, 14 locations, and more than 700 employees across four states in the southeast.
