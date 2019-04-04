Dr. King's Memphis Movement started in the 1950's and inspired much of the non-violent protests that happened in Nashville a few years later.
We wondered if that was just ancient history to this city's 16 and 17 years olds.
News 4's Terry Bulger found out it is not.
51 years ago is a long time, but at the Nashville school named for him the MLK story and life lives.
The life of Dr King ended on this day April 4th 1968. Mayhem, confusion and disbelief were responses young people today can only read about.
But with his name on the building and Murals covering the hallways...students at Martin Luther King Jr High School are living much of his legacy.
" Going to a school that carries his legacy kind of influences me to try and act with the same intentions that he did."
For sure diversity here stands out.
The three first name of the students we talked to are Python, Vishnu and Jordan.
" So we have people from Ethiopia, China, Viet Nam, Pakistan, Nigeria, my Math Teacher is from Ghana..."
Jordan Fey says friendships go far beyond skin color.
" Because he always wanted it to be integrated, I definitely see that with my friends I've made friends with so many different people here."
Vishnu Pratup believes Dr King is why he now lives in America.
" My grandparents didn't move here till after my Moms was born but because of Civil rights movement they moved here instead of staying in India.
It's inspiration they see and hope to live everyday.
So I know that only when ever person thinks they can make a difference like Dr.King did
Clearly some high content of character from the 3 youngsters we spoke with Terry Bulger News 4
