NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The past few months have been stressful for truck drivers as the demand for groceries at supermarkets outpaces the supply.
Local truckers told NEWS4 about the pressure they are facing each day because of COVID-19. One of the few places still open during the COVID-19 pandemic is the supermarket and people are buying more groceries.
Stephen Richardson drives a tractor-trailer for Big ‘G’ Express in Shelbyville.
“Now with COVID-19, we definitely have to make a lot of changes,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he spends hours behind the wheel of his truck to get supplies to stores as quickly as possible. He added getting there with social restrictions in place makes it even more difficult.
“Kind of forced to go to the drive thru window to get your food, social distancing, back to your truck and the small space, your confined to for eleven hours a day,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he has seen signs on people’s front yards thanking truck drivers.
But the biggest thank you came from the president, who gave Richardson the key to the front lawn of the White House. Donald Trump invited a handful of truckers to the executive mansion and thanked them for keeping the supply chain uninterrupted
“At a time like this it gives you a peace in your mind that you’re doing something to help the American public,” Richardson said.
