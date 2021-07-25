Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates with her coach after winning gold in fencing against Inna Deriglazova of the Russia Olympic Committee on July 25.

 Elsa/Getty Images

Eighteen athletes won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Here's a breakdown of who clinched gold:

Archery

  • Women's Team: Republic of Korea

Cycling

  • Women's Road Race: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria

Diving

  • Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard: China

Fencing

  • Women's Foil Individual: Lee Kiefer, USA
  • Men's Epee Individual: Romain Cannone, France

Judo

  • Women's -52kg: Uta Abe, Japan
  • Men's -66kg: Hifumi Abe, Japan

Shooting

  • Women's 10m Air Pistol: Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC
  • Men's 10m Air Rifle: William Shaner, USA

Skateboarding

  • Men's Street: Yuto Horigome, Japan

Swimming

  • Men's 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, USA
  • Men's 400m Freestyle: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia
  • Women's 400m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
  • Women's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: Australia

Taekwondo

  • Women's -57kg: Anastasija Zolotic, USA
  • Men's -68kg: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan

Weightlifting

  • Men's 61kg: LI Fabin, China
  • Men's 67kg: Chen Lijun, China

