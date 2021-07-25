Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

Eighteen athletes won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Here's a breakdown of who clinched gold:
Archery
- Women's Team: Republic of Korea
Cycling
- Women's Road Race: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria
Diving
- Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard: China
Fencing
- Women's Foil Individual: Lee Kiefer, USA
- Men's Epee Individual: Romain Cannone, France
Judo
- Women's -52kg: Uta Abe, Japan
- Men's -66kg: Hifumi Abe, Japan
Shooting
- Women's 10m Air Pistol: Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC
- Men's 10m Air Rifle: William Shaner, USA
Skateboarding
- Men's Street: Yuto Horigome, Japan
Swimming
- Men's 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, USA
- Men's 400m Freestyle: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia
- Women's 400m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
- Women's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: Australia
Taekwondo
- Women's -57kg: Anastasija Zolotic, USA
- Men's -68kg: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan
Weightlifting
- Men's 61kg: LI Fabin, China
- Men's 67kg: Chen Lijun, China
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
