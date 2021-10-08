HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV)- On Thursday, Hendersonville detectives arrested Brian Busch,61, and charged him with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after searching his home.
While searching his residence, Hendersonville detectives and Homeland Security found over 400 images containing child pornography.
Detectives executed their search warrant on his residence after they received information that Busch owned an account containing pornographic images of underage children.
More charges are expected to come once detectives analyze Busch’s other devices.
Busch is currently being held at Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this incident or other crimes should contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
Tips can also be texted to 274637 using the keyword TIPHPD.
