A hemp facility in KY opened its doors to News4

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Consumers are becoming more and more interested in exactly where the products they eat are coming from and one area CBD facility agrees.

CBD is a compound that's extracted from the Hemp plant, but it doesn't give users that high feeling like marijuana. Producers say CBD can offer pain relief and reduce stress and anxiety.

Vertical Wellness opened its Cadiz Kentucky Hemp Facility Friday to the public and News4 got a sneak peak. 

