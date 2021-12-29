KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A helicopter crash in Sevier County resulted in at least one death and one person critically injured Wednesday afternoon, representatives with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News.

The crash occurred in the Cosby area along Hooper Highway near Apple Tree Lane, according to Cocke County and Sevier County Sherriff’s Office officials. SCSO officials were also able to confirm that Sevier County EMS, the National Park Service, the CCSO and the SCSO were on scene.

Pilot killed in La. helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic Officials have identified the pilot of a helicopter that crashed onto I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge.

WVLT News reached out to several East Tennessee helicopter tour companies to confirm whether the crashed helicopter was theirs. Representatives from Scenic Helicopter Tours, Sevier County Aviation, Sevier County Choppers confirmed that the downed helicopter did not belong to any of them.

Brian Walker, a representative with Sevier County Choppers told WVLT News that the helicopter was a private craft out of Utah.

Witnesses on the scene told WVLT News that the helicopter crashed near Baxter’s Orchard and was surrounded by “at least 40 fire trucks.”

WVLT News spoke with a representative from Scenic Helicopter Tours, a tourist helicopter ride company in the area, who spoke on today’s flying conditions.

“These weather conditions are not flyable,” they said.

WVLT News also reached out to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and representatives said that the helicopter was not one of theirs.