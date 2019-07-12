NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A wonderful moment happened Friday at St. Thomas Hospital.
A mother, her daughters' donated heart and the grateful woman who received that heart all came together.
The moment was 18 months in the making. Joni Layner received the heart of Nancy McLellan's daughter, Tiffani.
"I am so honored to meet you, it's such a pleasure to meet and know you've got my angels heart in you," Layner said.
Joni was given new life by Tiffanie's heart. With family smiling at her bedside, Waterfall vacations and Mountain Range travel are now possible.
And with the use of a stethoscope, McLellan was able to hear her daughter's heart loud and clear.
"Oh My God, that's her dippity, dippity, dippitty, that's her," McLellan said.
"You can hear it anytime you want let me know and I'll be there," Layner added.
A beautiful moment of sadness and Joy.
