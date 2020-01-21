Officers Shot Hawaii

This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama. Enriquez and Kalama were killed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, while responding to a call. (Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department via AP)

 Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Friends of Tiffany Enriquez remember her, after she was shot and killed in Hawaii Sunday:

"10 foot tall and bulletproof." 

We speak with some who worked alongside Tiffany, and who called her 'Friend,' on News 4 at 4:30. 

Previous Coverage:

Former Montgomery County deputy killed in line of duty in Hawaii
2 Honolulu police officers shot and killed, then the house they responded to went up in flames
Shooting kills 2 officers in Hawaii; One officer ID'd as former Montgomery Co. Deputy
 

