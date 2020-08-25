NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control is warning people the flu and COVID-19 will bring a one-two punch this fall.
That’s why doctors are asking people to get a flu shot, but they warn people that you may want to hold off on getting the flu vaccine too early.
While some pharmacies are already offering flu shots in late August, holding off getting the vaccine for a few more weeks will give you better protection later in the flu season.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner said a flu shot is more important that ever this year with the seasonal flu and COVID-19 viruses circulating at the same time.
“That’s the one thing we can do about it,” said Schaffner. “It will also take some of the load off the health care system because we will have COVID patients at the same time.”
Schaffner leads the charge for everyone to get a flu shot every year.
“It’s early to get your flu shot right now,” said Schaffner.
When is the best time to get a flu shot?
“Starting in mid-September through October through the first two weeks in November, that’s the ideal time to get vaccinated,” said Schaffner.
Schaffner said waiting a little longer will better protect you when the flu season is at its worst.
“We think then the protection will last through February and well into March,” said Schaffner.
While the flu vaccine may not be perfect with COVID in the mix this year, people will need all the protection they can get.
“Even if you get the flu despite having gotten the vaccine, you’re likely to have less severe infection, less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to die,” said Schaffner.
