In a time of Computers and Modern Technology, the only Web Sites you'll find at Hatch Show Print are where the spiders hang out.
When we say they do the things the old fashioned way we mean it.
Terry Bulger was there today as they celebrated their 140th Birthday in Nashville.
Happy Birthday Hatch 140 years and still going strong..."
It's rare to be born in 1879 and still get a birthday party....but at Hatch Show Prints they put out the cupcakes, set up indoor games, and honored the printing presses from the past.
Ones they still use today to create a Hatch style poster at the always busy downtown shop.
<< Bite 12:27>>
" They've seen those posters from all kinds of shows and then some wander in oh these are where these posters come from where the magic happens..."
It was Jim Sherraden who helped keep this place alive, that's him with me in 1991...always driven to keep this a working shop as much as a tourist stop.
" I call this the grave yard of entertainment, because there are so many stars, and would be stars and famous stars who are embossed and engraved to photo plates on that wall....everybody from Roy Acuff to the Rolling Stones on that shelf over there and lots of people in between.
Ink , Old Wood, and a little bit of muscle are still the ingredients used to create what you see.
Still despite new technology created the Hatch Way.
140 years of posters, the old, the new and the classics.
Terry Bulger News 4
