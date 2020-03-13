The Corona Virus and Tornado Clean-Up still hold the headlines here in Nashville.
But an 89 year old woman in North Nashville is just happy that her dog Rocky is back home.
News 4's Terry Bulger first told you about this a day after the tornado, now a very pleasant and much needed update.
Watch the full story right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.