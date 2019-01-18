" Hey good looking..to oc: something up with me.."
The suit, the style, and the songs of Hank Williams scream 1949.
But the fans who come to Jason Petty's shows are not just old-timers.
" We have people come to our shows Punk Rockers all sorts of different fields, Blues, rockers, because his music touched a nerve."
The honesty of his music help inspire much of what came after.
Before Elvis swiveled, Hank heard the screams for his moves.
No one has lived so short of life, and done so much that's lasted.
< 29 years old over 400 songs and everyone means something."
"Then Jesus came like a stranger in the night, Praise the Lord I saw the light."
Jason has taken his Hank to the Opry, filled the Ryman night after night in the 90's, and had an award winning praised by critics run off Broadway in New York.
All from a Coffee County kid who plays near his hometown this weekend....and not just for history sake.
" We're one of the few whose trying to keep it alive so younger generation can go Hey I think they've got something there
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.