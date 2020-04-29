FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Hair salons and barbershops are among the next round of businesses allowed to reopen in parts of Tennessee soon.
On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced the decision regarding close contact businesses.
They can reopen in 89 of the state's 95 counties on May 6th.
“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. First, it was relief, excitement and then it was like should we? Is it too soon?," Lynette Winters, Owner of LW Boutique Salon in Franklin said.
Winters shares how she's planning to keep employees and customers safe when her business is back open at 10 on News4 Tonight.
