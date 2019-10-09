NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many of the volunteers at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project have no experience on a construction site, but there are people there to help you on site.
“I have never swung a hammer in my life, but I have put in some screws,” said volunteer Jake Kopczyk, wearing his blue hat that signifies a volunteer.
Garrett Coffee, Kopczyk’s group leader, wears a white hat as the professional.
“I’d say I’m pretty good at this, but we have all sorts of people who come out,” said Coffee.
Some jobs don’t need skill, more grit than talent. Before long, Kopczyk was running a power drill and he thought that was cool.
If anything he does is wrong, the house leaders let him know.
All the work being done by volunteers is safe and solid.
“They’re not going to let just anyone climb on the roof and fix something without supervision,” said Kopczyk. “Everyone is giving a hand and once you figure it out, everyone can really do anything.”
Houses are turning into homes and a volunteer spirit works well with wishes on 2x4s from volunteers to the new homeowners.
