Star-studded start to Day 1 of Habitat's Carter Work Project

Two Nashville Predators player had a different experience participating in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in north Nashville.
Music is a constant theme all week, what Habitat is calling a love letter to President Carter, who is a big fan of music.
The couple even surprised News4’s Shelby Sansone during a live shot on News4 at Noon.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee also participated in the build on Monday. For Maria Lee, it’s her third Habitat home build in six months.
At the end of the day, the Stratford High School marching band led the volunteers in style, giving everyone a celebratory feeling after a long and messy day.
The build site was filled with hundreds of volunteers hared at work. They didn’t mind the rain or the mud, the motivation was too strong.
“Just working with the homeowners and the other volunteers,” said volunteer Mike Hosey. “It’s hard work, but as my dad always said, hard work isn’t a problem, having to work is a problem. I don’t have to be here, but I love the hard work.”
Country music star Garth Brooks yawns as he arrives at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter answer questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Jimmy Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter waves as he arrives at a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter walks across a porch at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Trisha Yearwood works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Garth Brooks, center, works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stiches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Garth Brooks, center, works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The hat belonging to country music star Garth Brooks hangs on a sign post at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, are participating in their 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter leads a morning devotion for volunteers at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at his home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Garth Brooks yawns as he arrives at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Garth Brooks at the house he and Trisha Yearwood are building for the Carter Work Project at Nashville's Habitat for Humanity build
Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter answer questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Jimmy Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter waves as he arrives at a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter walks across a porch at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Trisha Yearwood works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Garth Brooks, center, works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stiches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Garth Brooks, center, works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The hat belonging to country music star Garth Brooks hangs on a sign post at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, are participating in their 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Former President Jimmy Carter leads a morning devotion for volunteers at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at his home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
