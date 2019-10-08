NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Everyone working at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is a volunteer, but some of those volunteers made sure cold, hard cash was part of the deal, an unbelievable deal.
“I paid $1,700 to be here for six days,” said Rob Colette.
Collette paid money to work for free on the Habitat for Humanity build, and he’s happy humming and nailing all day long.
He brought flamingos from his Florida home to make it fun, raised Florida’s state flag 16 years ago at his first Habitat build and encouraged others to do the same, and they have.
He’s a neuro-diagnostic technician, that means he diagnoses brain disease in his real life, and wouldn’t miss it.
“I can’t explain why I pay and come out here for a week, but it’s a feeling you can’t explain. It’s a wonderful feeling, I’ll tell you that, though,” said Collette.
The same goes for Andy Jungbloth. He drove 600 miles from Wisconsin and brought his checkbook to help put homes together in the mud.
“We all pay to volunteer to help build homes for deserving families,” said Jungbloth.
It’s all unbelievable kindness and progress.
“I have these talents, and there’s people out there than need homes,” said Jungbloth. “Everybody needs a hand up, so why not give.”
They work fast here with 16 houses going up by Friday. The other five will be completely finished inside and out.
