NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Grand Ole Opry legends Riders in the Sky stopped by the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project to entertain volunteers during lunch.
The Grammy Award-winning band said they loved supporting a group of people who are all trying to make a difference for others.
“To have so many people with the same idea, working together, plus bringing money in. Yes, that’s where I want to be,” said Too Slim, a member of the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.