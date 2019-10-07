NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville Predators player had a different experience participating in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in north Nashville.
Captain Roman Josi and newcomer Matt Duchene pitched in to help put up walls at the homes.
The slippery mud was more of a challenge than skating on ice for Josi and Duchene, both ready to bang some nails at the Habitat build.
Josi and Duchene showed up in their Predators sweaters, and they thought ice hockey was hard.
“It’s so different for us, but we’re happy to be here,” said Josi.
Hockey players are used to coaching. On Monday, it came from builders.
Duchene has played two games for the Predators and has logged five assists. In a way, he picked up his sixth assist on Monday.
“I haven’t swung a hammer in a long time,” said Duchene. “I’m more of a drill guy, but I’m just doing my part to help out.”
He did bang a nail into the wrong side of the wood at one point, which he said was embarrassing.
No worry about making mistakes though. There’s a team of professional builders present to clean up any mistakes.
