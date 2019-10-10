NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Couples that build their house together, stay together.
At least, that's what the Rittles believe.
"We got to drive in the first nail, like we were the first ones to use any tools on the site, which was great," said Neil Rittle. Neil is helping build homes with his wife, Erica, at the Habitat for Humanity Build in North Nashville.
"She's so hot," Neil said of his wife, laughing. "It's great. I love watching my wife work."
Erica and Neil, newlyweds, blended their families together seven months ago. All together, they have three children ages 11, four, and two.
But while they're all smiles now, their journey hasn't been an easy one. in 2016, Erica's first husband passed away unexpectedly.
"A week later, two days after the funeral, I found out I was pregnant with our son," Erica said.
As Erica struggled to raise her two children alone, Neil also struggled to provide a stable home for his child. At one point, Neil and his son had to stay with friends as long as they would let him.
When Neil and Erica got married, their lives gained some stability. But they still didn't have a place to call home. That is, until they received a zero percent mortgage on a home through Habitat for Humanity.
"Having this house is so important just for my kids to be able to grow up in a place that is theirs that they know is safe and that they know isn't going anywhere," Erica said.
As the couple dreams of how to make their new house a home, they also dream of paying it forward.
"We'll be able to take care of people going through stuff," Neil said.
