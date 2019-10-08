NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s estimated over 1,500 people will be participating in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity this week.

The opportunity to volunteer at this work project is gone, but that’s not the case for future builds.

If you’re a dunce with a drill, feel like a hack with a hammer or a nit-wit around a nail gun, don’t let that scare you from a Habitat for Humanity build site.

“We have our amazing corps of volunteers or supervisors on site that are volunteers that are trained in building our homes and they will teach you anything you want to know,” said Lauren Payne, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy.

Homeowner Profile: Brenda Wilson

Brenda Wilson tells people just how important it is to wipe the slate clean, allow yourself a new beginning. That's something she had to learn.

Habitat for Humanity said many volunteers come with little or no construction background, and that’s OK.

Volunteers generally come to Habitat through one of two ways.

One route, an employer, business or organization sponsors a day of the build and supplies 20 to 25 volunteers.

“That money goes towards purchasing the building materials for the home and they get to swing a hammer right next to that family that’s achieving that dream of homeownership,” said Payne.

The second route? A Habitat partner may sponsor the day, but opens it up to the community.

Habitat leaders say even though most projects aren’t as accelerated as the Carter Work Project, it’s still a speedy process.

“We build our houses over eight days over four weeks,” said Payne.

For the Carter Work Project, most of the volunteers came through the corporate sponsorship route.

However, there was something unique to this particular project. There were about 100 open spots from Habitat International where individual people could pay about $1,900 to come to Nashville and participate in the project.

People are so passionate that they’re taking a week off of work to come out here and help the homeowner’s dreams come true.

For information on how to volunteer, click here.

Day Two: The Carter Work Project in Nashville

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville has the honor of hosting the Carter Work Project, Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn are in the Music City with the goal of building nearly two dozen homes in one week.

