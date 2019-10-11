The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project wrapped in north Nashville on Friday.
21 homes were built through Habitat for Humanity this week as part of a neighborhood called Park Preserve. It will have 175 homes when it's finished next year.
In three years, the story of Nyirarukundo Chantal and her husband Bizimana Vianney has changed in ways they never imagined. In 2016, several months after they married, the two fled their home in Uganda due to war. They traveled more than 7,000 miles to Nashville.
"We came to Nashville to look for a peaceful place where we can be secure," said Vianney.
Changes to the couples' story weren't finished.
"Our first born are twins, one boy and one girl," said Vianney, speaking on the family the two started once they arrived in Nashville. "The third one is a girl. I have two girls and one son. The dream has been they have a comfortable home."
Friday, every hammer strike was moving the family closer to that dream.
Currently living in a one-bedroom apartment, the couple was chosen by Habitat for Humanity for this build.
Surrounded by people there to help, the couple said it's incredible to think of the changes of three years, from a marriage half the world away, to building a home alongside an American president.
"We are not forgetting the Mr. Jimmy and Roslynn Carter Work Project," said Chantal. "We thank them so much. I'm so grateful because the kids will get enough space to grow."
"Each and everyone who has spent his time or her time to help build the house, we are so grateful," said Vianney.
