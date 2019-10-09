NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are three days down and two to go in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project happening in north Nashville.
There will be 21 homes built through Habitat for Humanity this week as part of a neighborhood called Park Preserve. It will have a total of 175 homes when it's finished next year.
Each of the homes have a family who had to prove their need and put in hours of classroom time and sweat equity to earn their zero percent mortgage home.
"It's truly just a blessing to see this was a slab just two days ago," said Eno Ikpe, looking back on the construction that will soon be her new home. "Now we're putting windows in and putting tresses up."
Ikpe has had the same dream for so long. She's wanted a good neighborhood and a home she owns for she and her two children. In an increasingly expensive Nashville, Ikpe said every stride toward that dream seems to come with a setback.
"Traditional mortgages weren't working for me due to student loan debt and debt to income ratio as a single parent," she said. "There just wasn't anything affordable and decent for me and my children."
Ikpe started doing some heavy lifting.
She took financial planning classes through Christian Community Services Incorporated. They introduced her to Habitat for Humanity.
Ikpe was chosen to get a new home through this build.
"We do 100 classroom hours, then we also do 100 hours out here on the build site," she said. "They're not giving us a home. We have to be able to qualify for a mortgage."
Today, Ikpe's not far from making her dream happen, a home for she and her children.
"We're really blessed to be part of it," said Ikpe. "We're out here getting dirty and muddy as you can see! I wouldn't trade it for the world. It's been a great opportunity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.