NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are two days down and three to go in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project happening in north Nashville.

There will be 21 homes built through Habitat for Humanity this week are part of a neighborhood called Park Preserve. It will have a total of 175 homes when it's finished next year.

Some volunteers pay to be part of Habitat build Everyone working at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is a volunteer, but some of those volunteers made sure cold, hard cash was part of the deal, an unbelievable deal.

Each of the homes have a family who had to prove their need and put in hours of classroom time and sweat equity to earn their zero percent mortgage home.

“So have we finished this room?” asked Brenda Wilson, looking out into the hallway with a paint brush in hand.

Wilson tells people just how important it is to wipe the slate clean, allow yourself a new beginning. That's something she had to learn.

“I’m an addict in recovery," said Wilson. "I suffered from addiction for many years. The struggle is so real. A person goes through a lot dealing with addiction. Happiness is not a simple thing. It's a big deal to be happy. You lose sight of that in addiction."

Wilson's new beginning came when she found a special place. Thistle Farms gives jobs to women who have lived through human trafficking, domestic violence and addiction. Wilson works in the shop, selling beautiful things and using her story to help others.

“The focus is to heal and empower broken women like myself," she said. "Thistle Farms gives you your smile back."

This day was a part of Wilson's new beginning.

“This is my new home!” Wilson said, proudly pointing out a house under construction.

The Habitat for Humanity Build is bringing Wilson a place all her own.

“It just blows my mind," she said. "It’s the most spectacular thing that’s happened to me. I feel like my mom would be so proud of me right now. She saw me with my addiction, and she’d tell me how she had faith in me. For her to see me now, walking in victory, she'd be so excited and so happy for me."

To someone out there who's living with drug addiction, Wilson wants that person to know this.

“It wasn’t a death sentence," she said. "We do recover."