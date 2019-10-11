NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Music played a huge role in the Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville this week, inspiring the volunteers and keeping them motivated.

The sounds you hear all day on a work site -- hammers, buzz saws, and trucks -- are not necessarily music to the ears. Habitat Leaders knew Nashville could do better.

Every day the lunch menu included music, coming from artists like Suzy Bogguss and Chuck Mead.

"Everybody was wonderful and seemed to be happy to have someone to come out and entertain," Bogguss said, "So for me, I'm amazed these people get together and do this community thing."

The work site felt like a 1930's home build when the nation moved West, so Riders in the Sky -- with their signature  Western Cowboy sound -- fit right in.

They performed for a  thankful crowd of the most positive, willing-to-give people you'll ever meet.

Made sense that Songwriter Don Schlitz would thank them with his Randy Travis hit, Forever and Ever, Amen.

